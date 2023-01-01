Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GAannotations on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!

Website: gaannotations.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GAannotations. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.