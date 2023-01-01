Funimation Global Group, LLC is an American entertainment company that specializes in the dubbing and distribution of East Asian media, most notably Japanese anime. The company was founded by Gen Fukunaga and his wife Cindy, with funding by Daniel Cocanougher and his family, who became investors in the company. Based in Flower Mound, Texas, Funimation is one of the leading distributors of anime and other foreign entertainment properties in North America. It has licensed popular series, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Black Clover, Fruits Basket, Assassination Classroom, Cowboy Bebop, Tokyo Ghoul, and Code Geass among many others. Funimation was acquired by Navarre Corporation on May 11, 2005; in April 2011, Navarre sold Funimation to a group of investors that included Fukunaga for $24 million. From 2017 to 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment (via Sony Pictures Television) owned a 95% stake in the company, and since 2019, Sony Group Corporation runs the company through a joint venture between two of its units: Sony Pictures Entertainment (via Sony Pictures Television) and Sony Music Entertainment Japan (via Aniplex).

