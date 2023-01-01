Top Fugo Alternatives
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent helps you increase your content team's productivity with automated workflows, approval management, real-time collaboration, notifications, and reporting.