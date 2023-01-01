WebCatalog
Fonty

Fonty

fonty.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fonty on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Unlock the secret of typography used on any website with Fonty.io. Our tool analyzes the fonts used on a specific website and displays them for you to view. Perfect for web designers and developers looking to improve their craft and stay ahead of the curve.

Website: fonty.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fonty. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WhatTheFont

WhatTheFont

myfonts.com

Quarkly

Quarkly


Adobe Fonts

Adobe Fonts

fonts.adobe.com

Our Crypto Talk

Our Crypto Talk

app.ourcryptotalk.com

HoopsAI

HoopsAI

hoopsai.com

BugHerd

BugHerd

bugherd.com

SpeedVitals

SpeedVitals

speedvitals.com

IDGateway

IDGateway

idgateway.co.uk

Nootiz

Nootiz

nootiz.com

Pastel

Pastel


SiteGuru

SiteGuru

siteguru.co

CSSDesignAwadrs

CSSDesignAwadrs

cssdesignawards.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy