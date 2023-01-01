Top Folloze Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Highspot
highspot.com
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our intuitive platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market tea...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. No setup. No code. TRY FOR FREE
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs Knowledge Base Software is a powerful tool used to create a private and public knowledge base for employees and customers, respectively. It helps in reducing customer tickets, improving internal team collaboration, streamlining business processes, and improving customer service. By providin...
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
TURN YOUR WEBSITE INTO YOUR #1 REVENUE CHANNEL. 95% of your web visitors won't convert on your generic website. Mutiny makes it easy to target and convert more B2B buyers on your site with no code web personalization.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Seismic
seismic.com
Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow a...
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Pr...
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynam...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale ...
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
Maestro ABM
maestroabm.com
Maestro is ABM SaaS to help companies to sell to enterprises and target accounts through the Account-Based Marketing process with personalized each touch point and all library of playbooks and templa... Show More e plays that you can measure and orchestrate to shorten complex sales cycles.
Flipdeck
flipdeck.com
A Simple, Visual Content Organizer Are you struggling with organizing and delivering content? Are people frustrated because they can’t find what they need? Simplify how you present any content, anywhere by linking to it on a Flipdeck Card. Create cards that link to any content you like — complete wi...
Zoomifier
zoomifier.com
A better way to manage the life cycle of Sales Content to accelerate your sales performance ZOOMIFIER Product Solutions Resources Pricing Login Request Demo A better way to manage the life cycle of Sales Content to accelerate your sales performance Industry leaders that use Zoomifier #1 SALES CONTEN...
Flowla
flowla.com
Flowla is the new way of engaging your prospects with digital personalised journeys, where your content is consumed in a fun and engaging way and conversations start naturally… Whether you’re in; - Sales and closing deals , - Success and onboarding new clients, - Recruitment and wowing candidates, -...
AirDeck
airdeck.co
AirDeck is a document narration platform partnering with enterprise sales, CS onboarding, and marketing teams to deliver personalized content at scale. Easily add voice or video to any document or presentation, send unique tracking links, and view engagement analytics, all in one powerful solution.
SalesGRID
salesgrid.us
SalesGRID means you can codify best practices across all steps in your sales process. Capture all your best sales content, tactics and power moves into a collaborative, easy-to-use playbook for your sales & marketing team.
Prezentor
prezentor.com
At Prezentor, we believe in making sales more human. Our dynamic sales-enablement software transforms the way sales are done by creating dimensional experiences out of sales presentations — so you can sell better and become your client’s trusted advisor. Prezentor helps you build a dialogue with you...
Matik
matik.io
Matik automates the creation & sending of personalized, data-driven presentations. Just provide Matik with a few inputs (ex. which account the deck is for, the date range), and Matik will query the data to create a Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint deck with personalized text, images, charts and...
Showell
showell.com
Showell is an award-winning sales enablement tool to manage, present, share, and track your sales content. It's all your sales reps need to sell smarter and close more deals. Get your sales, marketing, and management all on the same page, scale best practices, remove barriers, and help sellers to se...
Enablix
enablix.com
Revenue teams move fast, and enablement shouldn't slow them down. Enablix keeps your teams in sync so your marketers can seamlessly arm your reps with the content, training and enablement resources they need to drive results. Enablix is an enablement solution built to help teams make better use of t...
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs ...
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Klyck.io
klyck.io
Klyck is your go-to content solution for organizing, finding, and sharing information. Centralize your team's knowledge, provide quick and easy access to all your content. Use your content in custom pages that you tailor for every situation to save time, money and endless email threads. By bringing ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved ...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive...
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software to...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Advertaze
advertaze.com
Imagine creating a unique, personalized ad for each of your target accounts. Now imagine displaying that ad where only the buying team at that account will see it. Advertaze uses Micro-Audience targeting to get your personalized account-based ads in front of the right people at the right accounts. N...
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be complete...