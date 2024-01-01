Flowbox is an award-winning SaaS company offering a visual marketing platform to help brands leverage and distribute social content throughout the buyer journey to increase engagement, social proof and sales. Flowbox's heart lies in how technology can help brands generate and use owned, paid, earned and user generated content for a more effective, converting and transparent marketing and e-commerce. Through our platform, our customers are able to collect, moderate and publish content to their website, online shop and social channels. Founded in 2016, Flowbox is one of Europe’s fastest-growing marketing technology companies and was ranked #8 in Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50 2020. In 2022, Flowbox and Photoslurp merged into one company and today, the joint business has 70 employees and offices in Stockholm, Barcelona and Amsterdam, serving 850+ customers in 40 markets. ⭐️ Ranked #8 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Sweden ⭐️ Official Meta Marketing Partner

Website: getflowbox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flowbox. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.