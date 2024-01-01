WebCatalog

Fielda

Fielda

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: fielda.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fielda on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Our proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers. Today, Fielda manages over 2.5 million assets and offers specific solutions for the Electric, Oil & Gas, Engineering, and Telecom industries. Visit App Store or Google Play Store to download Fielda today!

Categories:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Website: fielda.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fielda. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

You Might Also Like

FieldPie

FieldPie

fieldpie.com

Kupiks

Kupiks

kupiks.com

Petal Connect

Petal Connect

petal.org

Device Magic

Device Magic

devicemagic.com

Ziptility

Ziptility

ziptility.com

StoreRocket

StoreRocket

storerocket.io

Nektar

Nektar

nektar.io

OilPrice.com

OilPrice.com

oilprice.com

MAPCO

MAPCO

mapcorewards.com

Popl

Popl

popl.co

AppstoreSpy

AppstoreSpy

appstorespy.com

Cohesity

Cohesity

cohesity.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.