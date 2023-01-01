Shop the latest Ferragamo collection for women & men at Ferragamo.com. Explore an assortment of shoes, bags, belts & accessories. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., rebranded in September 2022 as Ferragamo, is an Italian luxury goods company headquartered in Florence. It specializes in designing and manufacturing footwear and leather goods, which together account for over 86% of its revenue.

Website: ferragamo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ferragamo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.