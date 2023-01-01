WebCatalog
Famly

Famly

famly.co

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Famly on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A digital platform for early educators and families to collaborate, share the workload, and nurture children together

Website: famly.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Famly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

ReadyRosie

ReadyRosie

readyrosie.com

Storypark

Storypark

storypark.com

HiMama Academy

HiMama Academy

academy.himama.com

Mozilla Hubs

Mozilla Hubs

hubs.mozilla.com

Eblity

Eblity

eblity.com

ChildDiary

ChildDiary

childdiary.net

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

HuddleIQ

HuddleIQ

huddleiq.com

Kami

Kami

kamiapp.com

Kinderloop

Kinderloop

kinderloop.com

Alludo

Alludo

alludolearning.com

Airbit

Airbit

airbit.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy