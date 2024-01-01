Expensya is a solution that transforms spend management. Expensya users can manage and process any type of expense: online purchases, general costs, expense reports, remote work, Per Diems, mileage expenses, and more. Thanks to its across-the-board features and expertise, Expensya currently supports more than 5000 companies and provides a comprehensive solution to its users, for flawless end-to-end management of all business spends. Expensya also integrates with your bank cards, your HR system, your ERP, your accounting system, and your Travel manager. Expensya automates every step of the process, saving time and increasing your team's productivity Our vision is to give the most complete, intuitive, and scalable solution.

Website: expensya.com

