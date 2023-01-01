Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Everfund on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Empowering developers to enable nonprofits. We're building a new ecosystem of tools for developers to build the best fundraising systems that enable nonprofits to adapt to digitization, without building from scratch.

Website: everfund.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Everfund. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.