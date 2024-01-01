WebCatalog

EventLive

EventLive

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: eventlive.pro

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EventLive on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand for up to a year. The app has a number of features, including the ability to pause and resume the stream, download and backup the video, and customize the event page with a logo, welcome message, and cover image or video. EventLive has per-event pricing, with discounts available for buying multiple events. There's no subscription. It offers a money-back guarantee and real human support.

Categories:

Entertainment
Virtual Event Platforms

Website: eventlive.pro

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EventLive. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

ON24

ON24

on24.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

brighttalk.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Liveform

Liveform

livestorm.co

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Run The World

Run The World

runtheworld.today

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

You Might Also Like

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Haia

Haia

haia.live

viagogo

viagogo

viagogo.com

Melon

Melon

melonapp.com

Lets.events

Lets.events

lets.events

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Remo

Remo

remo.co

Resume Trick

Resume Trick

resumetrick.com

StreamCart

StreamCart

streamcart.com

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

Event Smart

Event Smart

eventsmart.com

mytello

mytello

mytello.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.