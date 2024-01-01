EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand for up to a year. The app has a number of features, including the ability to pause and resume the stream, download and backup the video, and customize the event page with a logo, welcome message, and cover image or video. EventLive has per-event pricing, with discounts available for buying multiple events. There's no subscription. It offers a money-back guarantee and real human support.

Categories :

Website: eventlive.pro

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EventLive. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.