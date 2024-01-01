Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Embold on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Embold is Canada's go-to influencer marketing platform, connecting brands with 9,000+ local micro-influencers. Simplify campaign management, content review, and influencer payouts. Benefit from our tailored solutions, including Managed Campaigns, CampaignPlus, and Whitelist Ads. Trusted by top Canadian brands, Embold guarantees maximized ROI and campaign success through the use of it's software.

Website: embold.co

