AKB48グループ

dmm.com

Video distribution of theater performances by idol groups "AKB48", "SKE48", "NMB48", "HKT48", and "NGT48" produced by Yasushi Akimoto for unlimited monthly viewing and individual sales! You can watch on your PC, smartphone, or tablet.

