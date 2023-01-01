WebCatalog
Divisare

Divisare

divisare.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Divisare on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Divisare is the result of an effort of selection and classification of contemporary architecture conducted for over twenty years. Patient work, done with care, image after image, project after project, to offer you the ideal tool with which to organize your knowledge of contemporary architecture. Instead of a quick, distracted web, we want a slow, attentive one. Instead of hastily perused information, we prefer knowledge calmly absorbed. This is why Divisare is a place to perceive architecture slowly, without distractions. No click — like — tweet — share, no advertising, banners, pop-ups. Just architecture, no more and no less.

Website: divisare.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Divisare. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

My Dental Clinic

My Dental Clinic

dentalclinicapp.com

BloomUp

BloomUp

app.bloomup.io

Actioncity

Actioncity

actioncity.com.sg

Capiche

Capiche

capiche.com

Techopedia

Techopedia

techopedia.com

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

app.breezy.hr

Skylight

Skylight

skylight.io

SolidGrids

SolidGrids

app.solidgrids.com

Dotloop

Dotloop

dotloop.com

LOVEThESIGN

LOVEThESIGN

lovethesign.com

StarNgage

StarNgage

plus.starngage.com

ShortStack

ShortStack

app2.shortstackapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy