WebCatalog
Didatikos

Didatikos

didatikos.com.br

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Didatikos on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

We connect schools to the clouds Start the Didatikos Cloud Teaching Program now!

Website: didatikos.com.br

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Didatikos. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nubank

Nubank

nubank.com.br

ELEVE

ELEVE

elevecrm.com.br

Portugol Webstudio

Portugol Webstudio

portugol-webstudio.cubos.io

Salesflow

Salesflow

salesflowcrm.com.br

Infonavit

Infonavit

socioinfonavit.com

SAPO Cinema

SAPO Cinema

sapo.pt

inCentea

inCentea

incentea.com

Homming

Homming

homming.com

vhsys

vhsys

vhsys.com.br

Feedz

Feedz

feedz.com.br

Ssotica

Ssotica

ssotica.com.br

MyVete

MyVete

myvete.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy