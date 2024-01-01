For distributed tech and R&D teams, it is hard to get all the engineers, product teams, and business stakeholders on the same page. To solve this, DemoHop powers online showcase events that bring employees and their ideas together over a few short hours. We have large companies who use DemoHop to bring their people together and boost collaboration. The reality is that everyday meeting tools like Teams or Zoom aren't great at helping people meet each other, identifying experts, or spreading ideas. DemoHop empowers the world's foremost technology teams to 1) maximize tech investment ROI, 2) Spread innovations and best practices, and 3) Energize Employees. To do so, DemoHop's magic lies in the attendee choose-your-own-adventure format that frees people to spend time on topics most important to them. This creates highly engaging collaboration with attendees giving DemoHop a high 80 NPS! DemoHop events are easy to set-up, scalable to hundreds or thousands of employees, and are built for the enterprise with all the expected security and reporting capabilities. Best part of all, DemoHop is not merely a one-a-quarter affair, but it becomes an essential part of the technology team’s culture and a valuable resource to everyone all year long.

