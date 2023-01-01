WebCatalog

Top DeepL Translator Alternatives

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where conversations occur without language barriers. Naver Papago

Microsoft Translator Conversations

translator.microsoft.com

Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.

iTranslate Web

itranslate.com

iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.

Translate.com

translate.com

Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.

Google Translation Hub

cloud.google.com

Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...

Lingvanex

lingvanex.com

Machine Translation: Translate millions of texts, audio, files, websites for fixed price with total privacy protection. Free 2-week trial.

