Top DeepL Translator Alternatives
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where conversations occur without language barriers. Naver Papago
Microsoft Translator Conversations
translator.microsoft.com
Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.
iTranslate Web
itranslate.com
iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.
Translate.com
translate.com
Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...
Lingvanex
lingvanex.com
Machine Translation: Translate millions of texts, audio, files, websites for fixed price with total privacy protection. Free 2-week trial.