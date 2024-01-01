Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Dealavo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both international companies and representatives of local markets.

