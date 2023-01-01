WebCatalog
dash.fi

dash.fi

app.dash.fi

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for dash.fi on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

dash.fi lets you easily control spend, get higher daily limits, earn cash rewards, and stabilize ad spend at scale.

Website: dash.fi

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to dash.fi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Eureka Surveys

Eureka Surveys

eurekasurveys.com

StrongBlock

StrongBlock

app.strongblock.com

Eehhaaa

Eehhaaa

app.eehhaaa.com

BackerBit Creator

BackerBit Creator

backerkit.com

Bend

Bend

app.usebend.com

FeaturePoints

FeaturePoints

featurepoints.com

Revealbot

Revealbot

revealbot.com

KOHO

KOHO

web.koho.ca

MyPoints

MyPoints

mypoints.com

RedCircle

RedCircle

app.redcircle.com

SurveyHoney

SurveyHoney

app.surveyhoney.com

CNBC Make It

CNBC Make It

cnbc.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy