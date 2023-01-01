Top Dailymotion Alternatives
YouTube
youtube.com
YouTube is an American online video-sharing platform headquartered in San Bruno, California. Three former PayPal employees—Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim—created the service in February 2005. Google bought the site in November 2006 for US$1.65 billion; YouTube now operates as one of Google...
TikTok
tiktok.com
TikTok, known in China as Douyin (Chinese: 抖音; pinyin: Dǒuyīn), is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15...
Twitch
twitch.tv
Twitch is a video live streaming service operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. Introduced in June 2011 as a spin-off of the general-interest streaming platform Justin.tv, the site primarily focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions, in addit...
Rumble
rumble.com
Rumble is your rights management video platform. Host, distribute and monetize all your professional, social and viral video.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
抖音
douyin.com
Douyin is a short video platform that helps users express themselves and record their beautiful lives.
优酷
youku.com
Video service platform, providing video playback, video publishing, video search, and video sharing Youku is a video hosting service based in Beijing, China.
Wistia
wistia.com
Wistia Inc. is a video-software company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Wistia provides video-hosting services for businesses, with analytics and marketing functionality. As of 2017, a claimed 300,000 companies use Wistia. As of 2018, Wistia had 87 employees.
Cloudflare Stream
cloudflare.com
Serverless live and on-demand video streaming - Upload, store, encode and deliver live and on-demand video with one API - Stream video instantly from Cloudflare’s global network - Start streaming today in less than 5 minutes
Embed.so
embed.so
Upload videos then embed them to your website. We do everything for you: video hosting, streaming, and generating leads, you name it!