Dailymotion is a French video-sharing technology platform primarily owned by Vivendi. North American launch partners included BBC News, VICE, Bloomberg, and Hearst Digital Media. Dailymotion is available worldwide in 25 languages and 43 localised versions featuring local home pages and local content. It has more than 300 million unique monthly users.

Website: dailymotion.com

