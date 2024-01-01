CryptoCompare is a central authority for clear and concise information, offering unrivalled breadth, scope and depth of data, bridging the gap between the crypto asset and traditional financial markets. Founded in 2014, CryptoCompare is a global cryptocurrency market data provider, giving institutional and retail investors access to real-time, high-quality, reliable market and pricing data on 5,300+ coins and 240,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges, and seamlessly integrating different datasets in the cryptocurrency price, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, holistic overview of the market. At a granular level, we produce: cryptocurrency trade data, order book data, blockchain and historical data, social data, reports and a suite of cryptocurrency indices.

Website: cryptocompare.com

