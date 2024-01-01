WebCatalog

Cretorial Media Services Pvt. Ltd. is a tech-media startup that specializes in brand building, social media management, and influencer management. Cretorial also has a proprietary AI technology that is set to disrupt how catchphrases, tag lines, captions, hashtags, and other types of microcontent are created. Cretorial's promise is to give everyone — from copywriters to researchers, ad agencies to business leaders, tech writers to marketers, educators to presenters, founders to entry-level employees — the text they need to design and deliver exceptional content.

Categories:

Business
Other Social Media Software

