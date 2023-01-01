Top Coretal Alternatives

WebCatalog

Trello

trello.com

Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.

Jira

atlassian.com

Jira ( JEE-rə) is a proprietary issue tracking product developed by Atlassian that allows bug tracking and agile project management.

ClickUp

clickup.com

Our mission is to make the world more productive. To do this, we built one app to replace them all - Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat.

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...

Linear

linear.app

Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Create an efficient team that works great together, with Teamwork’s project management software, helpdesk, chat, document management software & CRM.

Height

height.app

Project management for software teams. Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and flexible workflows. Sprints, milestones, releases, priorities, bugs reporting, roadmap, change log and more.

LiveVox

livevox.com

About LiveVox LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance t...

