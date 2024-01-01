Convosight is on a mission to enable community creators generate sustainable income from their communities. Building a first of its kind community management platform for community builders who are looking to build, grow, engage and monetize their online communities. Launched initially for Facebook Groups, over 100,000+ Facebook Groups trust Convosight to manage more than 700M+ members today. Convosight's solutions include: 1. Collaborating with leading global brands to create, design and execute innovative community marketing campaigns, which helps brand to connect, engage and activate their target audiences in communities. 2. Building brand communities on Facebook, creating a co-owned shared space with their target consumers. The group is your brand's online gathering place where you can get to know your customers, spark conversation, ask questions, host events, organize fun challenges and engaging activities, create positive sentiment and nurture ambassadors.

Categories :

Website: convosight.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Convosight. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.