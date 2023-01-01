Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Competitoor on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Competitoor is the service for price intelligence. We track the price of your competitors and help you defining your price strategy.

Website: competitoor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Competitoor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.