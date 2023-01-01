WebCatalog
CommandBar

CommandBar

commandbar.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CommandBar on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

CommandBar gives your users onboarding nudges, quick actions, relevant support content, and powerful search, in one ‍personalized, blazingly fast widget.

Website: commandbar.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CommandBar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nutshell

Nutshell

nutshell.com

Mento

Mento

mento.co

TallyFox

TallyFox

tallyfox.com

Mojeek

Mojeek

mojeek.com

InvoCom

InvoCom

invocom.io

Branchminds

Branchminds

branchminds.com

Newsela

Newsela

newsela.com

LensAi

LensAi

lens-ai.com

Scryfall

Scryfall

scryfall.com

Google Programmable Search Engine

Google Programmable Search Engine


Heartbeat

Heartbeat

heartbeat.chat

Braze

Braze

braze.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy