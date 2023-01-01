WebCatalogWebCatalog
Coggle

Coggle

coggle.it

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Coggle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Coggle is a freeware mind-mapping web application. Coggle produces hierarchically structured documents, like a branching tree. This contrasts with other collaborative editors, like Google Docs, which provide either linear (text document), or tabular (spreadsheet) document formats. Its authors promise that it will be "free forever".

Website: coggle.it

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Coggle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Google Docs

Google Docs

docs.google.com

Phalanx

Phalanx

app.phalanx.io

Parsio

Parsio

app.parsio.io

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

sheets.google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

slides.google.com

Google Drawings

Google Drawings

drawings.google.com

AppSheet

AppSheet

appsheet.com

MapQuest

MapQuest

mapquest.com

Convertio

Convertio

convertio.co

Wondershare EdrawMind

Wondershare EdrawMind

edrawmind.com

SketchUp

SketchUp

app.sketchup.com

CloudConvert

CloudConvert

cloudconvert.com