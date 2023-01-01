Coggle is a freeware mind-mapping web application. Coggle produces hierarchically structured documents, like a branching tree. This contrasts with other collaborative editors, like Google Docs, which provide either linear (text document), or tabular (spreadsheet) document formats. Its authors promise that it will be "free forever".

Website: coggle.it

