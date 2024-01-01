CodeWP
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: codewp.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CodeWP on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
CodeWP is an AI code generator built specifically for WordPress. It allows developers to generate PHP, JavaScript, WooCommerce and WordPress code snippets through natural language prompts. CodeWP aims to enhance WordPress development workflows by eliminating tedious searches and trial-and-error. The platform is constantly learning and improving code generations based on real-world WordPress examples.
Website: codewp.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodeWP. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.