CodeWP is an AI code generator built specifically for WordPress. It allows developers to generate PHP, JavaScript, WooCommerce and WordPress code snippets through natural language prompts. CodeWP aims to enhance WordPress development workflows by eliminating tedious searches and trial-and-error. The platform is constantly learning and improving code generations based on real-world WordPress examples.

