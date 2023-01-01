Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ClickFlare on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The Tracker of All Trackers Stop messing around with limited and poorly designed tracking systems! Take control of your data while tracking your visitors’ actions and interactions at every single step of the funnel and beyond.

Website: clickflare.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ClickFlare. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.