Circula

Website: circula.com

Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save up to 80% time in accounting & become a productive business partner within your organization ✔️ Reduce compliance risks & ensure secure and audit-proof processes *Cards are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

