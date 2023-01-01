WebCatalog
CIDER

CIDER

shopcider.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CIDER on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Cider is a globally-minded, social-first fashion brand. We ship anywhere, go everywhere, and make clothes for a new generation.

Website: shopcider.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CIDER. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dresslily

Dresslily

dresslily.com

Oyster

Oyster

oysterhr.com

TheMarket

TheMarket

themarket.com

Supreme

Supreme

supremenewyork.com

Coach

Coach

coach.com

ChicMe

ChicMe

chicme.com

SocialPilot

SocialPilot

socialpilot.co

AJIO

AJIO

ajio.com

House Brand

House Brand

housebrand.com

ShopStyle

ShopStyle

shopstyle.com

Techopedia

Techopedia

techopedia.com

WOXO

WOXO

woxo.tech

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy