ChatFlow

Website: chatflow.no

ChatFlow is an AI chatbot builder that uses your website content as it's knowledge base to provide real-time, intelligent responses to customer inquiries. ChatFlow lets you build branded AI chatbots for your websites, automatically answering visitor questions using a knowledge base created from your website content. Integration is simple and user-friendly. ChatFlow gives you a simple embed script that you can paste into your HTML. With ChatFlow, you can customize everything from the chatbot’s tone of voice and conversational style, to its visual design elements like colors and messaging to ensure brand consistency.

