Chatbit

Chatbit

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: chatbit.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chatbit on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Chatbit is a tool that allows you to build your own AI chatbot assistant, trained on your own data, with no coding required. Key Features: * Data Customization: You can add up to 11 million characters of custom data (files, text, Q&A) to train the chatbot. * Appearance Customization: You can customize the colors, position, logo, and name of the chatbot. * Personality Customization: You can define the chatbot's personality and style to balance creativity and precision. * Lead Collection: The chatbot can generate leads from visitor conversations and deliver them to you. Other Details: * Chatbit offers a free version to get started. * It supports multiple languages, though the specific languages are not listed. * Users can fine-tune the chatbot's responses based on their needs. * The process of creating a chatbot, adding data sources, and integrating it on the website can be done in under 5 minutes. * Chatbit can be contacted via email at [email protected] for any questions. In summary, Chatbit provides a user-friendly, no-code platform to create customized AI chatbots trained on your own data and integrated directly on your website to boost engagement, answer questions, and capture leads.
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

Website: chatbit.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chatbit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

You Might Also Like

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

Chatnode

Chatnode

chatnode.ai

AIChatbot

AIChatbot

aichatbot.so

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Dialoq AI

Dialoq AI

dialoqai.com

SiteGPT

SiteGPT

sitegpt.ai

Wavechat

Wavechat

wavechat.ai

Comntai

Comntai

comntai.com

Bonfire

Bonfire

justbonfire.com

Webbotify

Webbotify

webbotify.com

Almo Chat

Almo Chat

almochat.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy