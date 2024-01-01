CharityWatch
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: charitywatch.org
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CharityWatch on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Donate with confidence. Get detailed information about your favorite charities. CharityWatch is America's most independent, assertive charity watchdog.
Website: charitywatch.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CharityWatch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.