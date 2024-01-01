Certinia

Certinia

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: certinia.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Certinia on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Certinia (formerly FinancialForce) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The company’s Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success, and ERP solutions—delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform—provide the ability to run a connected services business, deliver with intelligence, and achieve business agility. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world, Certinia is backed by Haveli Investments, General Atlantic and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

Website: certinia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Certinia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

QuickBooks Workforce

QuickBooks Workforce

quickbooks.intuit.com

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365

microsoft.com

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

QuickBooks Self-Employed

QuickBooks Self-Employed

quickbooks.intuit.com

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Acumatica

Acumatica

acumatica.com

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct

intacct.com

MYOB Australia

MYOB Australia

myob.com

Dolibarr

Dolibarr

dolibarr.org

You Might Also Like

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

Whatfix

Whatfix

whatfix.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

BASCRM

BASCRM

bascrm.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

UberConference

UberConference

uberconference.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti

ui.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy