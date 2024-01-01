Top Reference Apps - United States

Categories

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Internet Archive

archive.org

Readwise

readwise.io

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Google Books

google.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Quran.com

quran.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Reverso

reverso.net

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

churchofjesuschrist.org

Sefaria

sefaria.org

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Hallow

hallow.com

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

Guidebook

guidebooks.google.com

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Reverso Context

reverso.net

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Yelp for Business

business.yelp.com

WordFinder

wordfinder.com

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

JSTOR

jstor.org

Bible Memory

biblememory.com

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

BibleTools.org

bibletools.org

Wikisource

wikisource.org

Reader Mode

readermode.io

Study Gateway

faithgateway.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Mendeley

mendeley.com

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

网易有道词典

youdao.com

