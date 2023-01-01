WebCatalog
Casino Max

Casino Max

casinomax.fr

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Casino Max on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

For a maximum of exclusive and personalized promotions, I download Casino Max, the application for the Géant Casino and Casino Supermarché stores.

Website: casinomax.fr

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Casino Max. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Marionnaud

Marionnaud

marionnaud.fr

Darty

Darty

darty.com

LEROY MERLIN France

LEROY MERLIN France

leroymerlin.fr

Navi

Navi

navi.education

OpenPaye

OpenPaye

openpaye.co

Onoff

Onoff

onoff.app

eBay France

eBay France

ebay.fr

Freebe

Freebe

freebe.me

Mooncard

Mooncard

mooncard.co

Magazana

Magazana

magazana.com

Easyjobber

Easyjobber

easyjobber.fr

Beesbusy

Beesbusy

beesbusy.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy