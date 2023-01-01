For your DIY, gardening and home improvement projects, LEROY MERLIN offers a large selection of brands at the best price as well as ideas, advice and rental or home installation services. Products for the entire home: bathroom, kitchen, garden, lighting, electricity, plumbing, etc. Collection in store and delivery to your home.

Website: leroymerlin.fr

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LEROY MERLIN France. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.