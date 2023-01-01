CarCoPoLo GPS Vehicle Tracker, lets you track your vehicle with zero installation costs. CarCoPoLo is a simple and intelligent mobile application, utilizes fixed GPS unit to track your vehicle. Now, you view your vehicles live on a single map, track vehicle's current location, speed and distance anytime, anywhere, with instant notifications using customizable GEOFENCE features. With "buzz" you can notify the driver in your vehicle that you are ready to pick up. Also, store vehicle and driver documents in one place within the reach of your hand using CarCoPoLo mobile app. You can access your important vehicle data from the cloud.

Website: carcopolo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Carcopolo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.