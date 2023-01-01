Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CarbonCopy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Carboncopy is an AI writer tool that helps marketers, bloggers, social media managers, and startups generate copy, product descriptions, and more!

Website: carboncopy.pro

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CarbonCopy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.