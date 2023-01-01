Canadian Tire Corporation Limited is a Canadian retail company which operates in the automotive, hardware, sports, leisure and housewares sectors. Its Canadian operations include: Canadian Tire (including Canadian Tire Petroleum gas stations and financial services subsidiary Canadian Tire Bank), Mark's, FGL Sports (including Sport Chek and Sports Experts), PartSource, and the Canadian operations of Party City. Canadian Tire acquired the Norwegian clothing and textile company Helly Hansen from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in 2015. Canadian Tire is known for its Canadian Tire money, a loyalty program first introduced in 1958 using paper coupons that resemble banknotes. The company's head office is in Toronto, Ontario and it is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Website: canadiantire.ca

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Canadian Tire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.