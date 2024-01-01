BusinessMan ERP

BusinessMan - Business Manager Enterprise is a comprehensive Business Management System (BMS) It encompasses all of the business management functions you would expect to find, plus many additional features not included in many other types of business management software. BME builds upon the award-winning BusinessMan Enterprise client-server solution, which was developed over a period of more than 25 years to where it is today utilising the latest web technologies so as to give you the performance, flexibility, and rich feature set you need, whilst providing access from all platforms supporting a modern web browser.

Website: businessmanerp.com

