Brxs.
invest.brxsapp.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Brxs. app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
BRXS is a platform for Real Estate Investments from €100 in the Netherlands. Become a real estate investor, build your property portfolio, earn passive income and appreciation.
Website: brxsapp.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brxs.. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
CrowdStreet
app.crowdstreet.com
Estateguru
account.estateguru.co
EZTax.in
eztax.in
realestate.com.au
realestate.com.au
Inspect RealEstate
inspectrealestate.com.au
PropertyGuru Singapore
propertyguru.com.sg
realcommercial.com.au
realcommercial.com.au
REALTOR.ca
realtor.ca
Buildium
signin.managebuilding.com
ReInvest24
reinvest24.com
Luxury Presence
app.luxurypresence.com
Guiker
guiker.com