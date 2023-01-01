WebCatalog
BookFunnel Reader

BookFunnel Reader

my.bookfunnel.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BookFunnel Reader on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Read books from BookFunnel.

Website: bookfunnel.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BookFunnel Reader. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Booknotes

Booknotes

getbooknotes.com

Book Riot

Book Riot

bookriot.com

BookBites

BookBites

app.bookbites.com

StoriesForKids

StoriesForKids

storiesforkids.ai

Flow

Flow

app.flowoss.com

Voot Kids

Voot Kids

vootkids.com

myON

myON

myon.com

Tolino Webreader

Tolino Webreader

webreader.mytolino.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

ChatFAI

ChatFAI

chatfai.com

Blurb

Blurb

blurb.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy