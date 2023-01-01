Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BIGContacts on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BIGContacts CRM offers an integrated Contact Management and Email Marketing Solution for Small Business. We give you the tools you need to capture more leads, convert more sales and retain more customers. We're unlocking the potential of every small business with an affordable and easy-to-use solution. Plans starting at only $5 per user - per month!

Website: bigcontacts.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BIGContacts. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.