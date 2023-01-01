Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Refrens on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...

