WebCatalog

Refrens

Refrens

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: refrens.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Refrens on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...

Website: refrens.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Refrens. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

inSitu Sales

inSitu Sales

insitusales.com

TopNotepad

TopNotepad

topnotepad.com

Dolibarr

Dolibarr

dolibarr.org

DelightChat

DelightChat

delightchat.io

BIGContacts

BIGContacts

bigcontacts.com

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project

microsoft.com

SetSail

SetSail

setsail.co

RetargetKit

RetargetKit

retargetkit.com

Online Invoices

Online Invoices

onlineinvoices.com

Think Agent

Think Agent

app.thinkagent.com

Traxit

Traxit

traxit.io

Plutio

Plutio

plutio.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy