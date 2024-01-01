Atlas
Website: atlas.kitchen
Meet Atlas. Delightful and easy restaurant tech. The easiest way to start, run and grow any restaurant online and offline. Atlas helps restaurants power online storefronts, POS, 3rd party logistics, sync with food platforms, connect with other tools, leverage AI and a lot more.
