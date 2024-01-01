Top Apollo Alternatives
Google Tag Manager
google.com
Free website and app tag management by Google. Marketers want tag management that’s simple, reliable, and integrates easily with existing systems. That’s what Google Tag Manager delivers. You’ll launch programs faster, so you can make swifter decisions. Add and update your own tags for conversion tr...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is the most trusted Customer Data Platform (CDP). Tealium connects data so you can connect with your customers. Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more th...
Stape
stape.io
A tool that makes GTM server-side tagging simple – a few minutes to set up with a user-friendly dashboard, additional power-ups and integrations to better grasp user actions, and boost your digital marketing. Why choose server-side tracking with Stape? * Switch to first-party cookies to keep up wit...
TAGLAB
taglab.net
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit ...
Monita
getmonita.io
Monita is an enterprise data quality platform making tag monitoring and auditing easy.
Ixkio
ixkio.com
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC t...
Crownpeak
crownpeak.com
Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enabl...
Commanders Act X
commandersact.com
Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maxim...
AnyTrack
anytrack.io
AnyTrack is a powerful tool that instantly, track and syncs any conversion data source with your favorite analytics platforms (Google Analytics, Facebook Conversion API, Google Ads API and more). By combining conversion data across your marketing ecosystem, AnyTrack feeds your ad pixels and APIs wit...
Tag Inspector
taginspector.com
Tag Inspector is a tag auditing and monitoring platform designed for marketing, analytics, and governance pros. If you manage a large site or multi-brand enterprise, Tag Inspector’s comprehensive tag library and suite of auditing functionality provides unparalleled confidence that your data is compl...
StackPile
stackpile.io
Stackpile allows you to install apps, tags and integrations on your website in seconds and track analytics using a unified API.
DataTrue
datatrue.com
DataTrue is an international leader in delivering enterprise-grade assurance for the tags that track website activity. Our deployment management, auditing, and proactive monitoring help our clients manage their tag operations and validate the quality of the data they collect. This gives digital busi...
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates ...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Blue Triangle
bluetriangle.com
Every red light is not the same. Nor is every business opportunity. Blue Triangle gives you unified tracking of technical, security, business and marketing KPIs like broken links, out of stock, bounce and exit rates and much more – all in a single customizable dashboard. Digital experience monitorin...
Tagmate
tagmate.app
Tagmate is a powerful SaaS product that allows you to implement and migrate analytics & marketing tags accurately and fast. Manually tracking hundreds of user interactions across websites using Google Tag Manager is quite challenging, especially when you're short-staffed or dealing with complex code...
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS Tag Manager: GDPR-compliant tracking & 100% data quality with proven tools